Tom Holland may have played your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, but even superheroes forget to settle a tab. And this time, it’s come back to bite on daytime TV, no less.

During an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, actor Leo Woodall casually dropped a hilarious little debt bomb. While chatting with Clarkson, the White Lotus and One Day star recalled a night back in 2021 when he was filming Cherry, the intense drama where Holland starred as a troubled war vet (per EW).

Tom Holland’s $7 Tab Sparks a Hilarious Callout from Kelly Clarkson

Turns out, there was a quiet bar hangout at the hotel where the cast was staying. “Bless him, he’d just hurt his ankle,” Woodall said, describing Holland walking into the bar “on crutches” just to hang with the crew. And though Holland reportedly only had one beer, he didn’t end up footing the bill.

“At the end, everyone kind of spilled out apart from a couple of us,” Woodall explained. “Then they asked me to pay the bill that wasn’t picked up. And I said, ‘Oh, whose was it?’ And they said, ‘It was… Tom Holland?’”

Cue blank stare. Cue stunned studio laughter.

And that’s when Kelly Clarkson, never one to miss a comedic moment, reached into her sweater and pulled out exactly seven bucks. “Seven bucks? Alright, well I did something for ya. Hold on,” she said, handing the money to Woodall. “This is seven dollars.”

She wasn’t done.

Turning to the camera, Clarkson delivered a playful on-air jab at Holland: “And you know what? All I have to say now is: Tom Holland, you owe me seven dollars with interest. ’Cause you’ve got that Spider-Man money, bro! So, interest.”

How a $7 Beer Turned Into the Funniest Tom Holland Moment of the Year?

While the tab was just a humble beer, the call-out was anything but. It was pure daytime-TV gold, funny, unexpected, and rooted in that chaotic blend of celeb spontaneity and late-bill mischief.

And for the record, Holland wasn’t being shady. Woodall made it clear it was all in good fun. “He’s gonna hate this,” he said with a grin, knowing full well the story was heading straight to headlines.

So now the ball’s in Holland’s court or rather, his wallet. Whether he pays up in cash or with a cheeky cameo on Clarkson’s couch remains to be seen. Either way, it’s safe to say one thing: a $7 pint just brewed up one of the funniest Marvel-adjacent moments this year.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Blake Lively Said Yes To A Role That Challenged Her Limits—And Broke Her Biggest Rule

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News