Citadel Season 2 Review: Star Rating:

Cast: Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ashleigh Cummings, Leo Woodall, and others.

Creator: Josh Appelbaum, Bryan Oh, and David Weil.

Director: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Runtime: 7 episodes of 30 minutes each

Amazon Prime Video is back with the unbeatable action thriller, Citadel. The show that had everyone startled within just one season brought in another outing of perfection. Yet it would be a tough job to call it a smooth entry. The show left the audience on a cliffhanger, which was picked up in Citadel Season 2. We see Stanley Tucci’s Bernard Orlick being trapped by the antagonist, Gabriel Leone’s Paulo Braga. However, this time the stakes are high, as Paulo shows no signs of slowing down.

Now, while we are three years down the line from where the first season of Citadel left us wondering about the fate of Nadia and Mason, the show tries to answer many questions. However, all of that could have been put in a more pleasant way and not in a struggling manner. What I am trying to say here is that Citadel Season 2 felt rushed. A few corners of the storyline were left unsharpened, even when the creators had a broad chance to create a fine-edged plot.

As we move towards the in-depth review, just brace yourself as this action-packed outing still has a lot to tell.

Citadel Season 2 Review: What’s It About:

The Russo Brothers have got the crew back together, along with the cast that impressed audiences in the first season. But with the old leads, meaning Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s Nadia Singh, Richard Madden’s Mason, and Stanley Tucci’s Bernard, they have also brought in big shots this time. While previous threats were left unresolved, new kingpins have taken over the series in Citadel Season 2.

This time, we see Mason and Nadia struggle with what happened in their past. It was revealed that Mason was already struggling with his memory loss while also having a tough time dealing with what was coming at him as he tried to remember his old life; the loss of his mother had developed a new trauma in his life. But the worst part is facing Nadia. She is still living in guilt, and her approach towards life has even made it riskier for her daughter, Asha.

Meanwhile, Bernard is stuck in another dark region. Trapped within the commands of the antagonist, he tries to sneak out of it and tries to bring Mason and Nadia back together.

As you read the plot, it might have filled you with excitement; however, the whole season felt repetitive. Moreover, at the beginning of the new season, we are introduced to a technology and mind game that has been an art in many classic thrillers. All in all, Citadel Season 2 made me feel that it was picked from different spy movies and merged into one long-running season. As I said earlier, the creators had a lot to explore with fair chances given. However, it felt like a deliberate zero-effort job that is filled with action.

Citadel Season 2 Review: What Works:

The reason why I gave two and a half stars to this outing of Citadel is mostly because of the delivery by Stanley Tucci. While he recently dove into his old character in the Meryl Streep-starring film The Devil Wears Prada 2, becoming the most lovable character, he also played a totally different role in Citadel with precision.

He is angry and frustrated, yet he has not lost hope of flying again. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s acting was, as usual, mediocre, but that actually helped Richard Madden shine a lot. His action sequences were more thrilling, and the entrance was not so unique but true to its character. Do remember: he was paranoid toward the end of Citadel Season 1, and now he has been carrying that stress for a long time. His expressions in the show felt real.

Coming to the storyline, as suggested earlier, it had a lot to explore. Still, the direction was prolific. The dark atmosphere, merging with the grand views, was captured perfectly. On the other hand, since it is an action-packed thriller, the Russo Brothers delivered both action and tragedy on point. The fighting choreography is again something that should be admired in Citadel Season 2.

Citadel Season 2 Review: Star Performance:

Citadel is a cold outing. It talks about killings, memory loss, and global threats. However, from the moment Priyanka Chopra Jonas enters the screen, everything feels forced. The walk and even the dialogues. She tries to showcase that her character is stressed and is also trying to take hold of her normal life, where she is a mother.

Her dialogue delivery feels like she is dictating a script rather than her character meaning those words. However, in her first action sequence, Chopra Jonas did a fabulous job. With flying kicks and punches, it was not a catfight but proper moves that could kill if you are not trained enough.

On the other hand, natural acting is what you call the delivery by Madden and Tucci. Madden’s dialogue delivery was a perfect fit for his character.

Citadel Season 2 Review: What Doesn’t Work:

Citadel occasionally revisits the old tales. While the action is on par with other highly praised spy outings, the long gaps between shootouts and blasts are filled with an unjustified storyline about the characters.

While we enjoy the beautiful, grand set designs, the delivery of most actors, right from the beginning, feels dull.

In fact, the first time we see a fight on a boat is carried out perfectly. But the build-up, when the man introduces himself and the villain gets up from his seat to learn more about the other character, seems filled only with abuse and strong language to make the audience feel the two characters are strong.

It was as if they were trying and pushing too hard to make a stand, yet failed to deliver it.

Citadel Season 2 Review: Last Words:

Overall, Citadel Season 2 felt like a franchise that is being pushed for no reason. In case the creators decide to come forth with a third outing, they should note to deliver an intriguing storyline. While the action sequences did not fail to impress, the plot and the technology that is being chased around the whole season could have been child’s play.

Citadel Season 2 could have been a great way to gain momentum for the story of its three leads. The assassination and the war are a daily job for spies; it would have been easier on the ears with better dialogue and delivery. And it could have been easier on the brain with a great story than it was on the eyes with perfect action.

2.5 stars!

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