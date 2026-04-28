Life hasn’t been easy for Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Whether it is personal turmoil or health issues, the Oo Antava actress has been through it all. Through it all, she’s emerged as the ultimate boss lady. Did you know? The Kushi star was paid Rs 500 as her first paycheck. Her remuneration today will make you believe in miracles! Scroll below for the details!

Exploring Samantha’s first salary

During an ‘Ask me Anything’ session on Instagram, Samantha had revealed being paid Rs 500 as her first paycheck. It was for an 8-hour job as a hostess at a hotel conference. The Shaakuntalam actress was in class 10 or 11 at that time.

How much does she charge for a film?

In 2023, Samantha Ruth Prabhu worked alongside Vijay Deverakonda on the Telugu family romantic comedy, Kushi. As per reports, she was paid Rs 3.5 crore for her role as the leading lady.

Interestingly, the 39-year-old star was paid even higher for Raj & DK’s spy action TV series, Citadel: Honey Bunny. She reportedly took home Rs 10 crore for the 6-episode series that premiered on Amazon Prime Video.

Samatha Ruth Prabhu’s salary hike

If one considers the increase from the first paycheck, Samantha takes home a 8999900% higher salary per film today. Isn’t that mind-boggling? Our South beauty has really worked hard to turn around her destiny, and how!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Net Worth 2026

It would also be interesting to note that Samantha’s net worth as of 2026 is around 110 crore. She owns two luxury homes in Hyderabad, which have a combined value of 8 crore. The Yashoda star is also a proud owner of a 15 crore-worth sea-facing apartment in Mumbai. Her luxury car collection includes a Land Rover Range Rover, a Porsche Cayman GTS, an Audi Q7, a Mercedes‑Benz GLC, a BMW 7 Series, a Mercedes‑Benz G63 AMG, and a Jaguar XF.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more South features!

Must Read: Before Michael, Sandeep Reddy Vanga Shelved His Michael Jackson Biopic—Here’s What Went Wrong

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News