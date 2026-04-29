Over the years, Mahesh Babu has carved a path for himself in the South Indian film industry. At the same time, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is also known for her versatility as a pan-Indian actress. However, not many remember the time when Samantha’s sharp criticism of the poster of 1: Nenokkadine triggered a heated public exchange between the two stars. The incident quickly blew up online, dividing fans and sparking a wider debate. Curious about what went down? Here’s a quick throwback.

What Was The Poster About?

1: Nenokkadine is a Telugu movie featuring Mahesh Babu and Kriti Sanon in the lead. In the movie poster, Kriti Sanon is seen crawling behind Mahesh Babu as he takes a casual walk. As soon as the poster was released, it drew a lot of attention, sparking major controversy and attracting severe criticism. However, the actor defended it, saying it was blown out of proportion. Right at this moment, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared her comment over the poster that gave all the reasons for the actor to get mad at her.

This is the controversial Nenokkadine poster samantha mentioned and got trolled! pic.twitter.com/radqFuTOh0 — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) December 17, 2013

What Was The Controversy?

Taking to her X (previously known as Twitter), Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, “Saw a poster of a yet to be released Telugu film. Not only is it deeply regressive, but it’s point is actually that it is deeply regressive.”

Appatlo 1 nenokkadine poster meedha vesindi kada bro aa tweet pic.twitter.com/BBXXw7EFMh — Gouse Shaik 🦁 (@urstrulyGouse) November 29, 2021

Later, Mahesh Babu, in a statement, shared his opinion regarding Samantha’s comment and said, “Samantha knows me and my wife Namrata. If she found anything aggressive, she could have checked with me first. Instead, she went ahead and posted her views online. At least she could have tried to speak to us.”

Over Time The Controversy Faded & Became A Forgotten Chapter

Well, things were quite heated up at that moment. But it’s been over a decade, and the actors have also forgotten and forgiven. But it was one of the online tiffs that majorly caught the attention of netizens. For those who didn’t know, it was Kriti Sanon’s first Telugu movie. Stay tuned for more updates like this.

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