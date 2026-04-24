KD: The Devil is one of the most anticipated Kannada films of 2026. The action drama flick was earlier in the news for controversies surrounding one of its songs. Let’s take a look at all the important details about this film, including its cast and release date.

KD: The Devil Cast Details

Dhruva Sarja plays the lead role of Kaalidasa Alam aka KD in the film. Other cast members include Sudeep as Kaala Bhairava, Sanjay Dutt as Dhak Deva, Shilpa Shetty as Satyavati, V. Ravichandran as Annayappa, Ramesh Aravind as Dharma, Reeshma Nanaiah as Machhlakshmi, Jisshu Sengupta as Rudra Mishra, and P. Ravi Shankar.

Nora Fatehi features as Senorita in the item song Sarse Ninna Seraga Sarse.

KD: The Devil Plot Details

KD: The Devil centers on a gangster named Kaalidasa Alam, also known as KD. He was imprisoned for some crime in the 1970s. The character comes out of jail and starts a campaign against terrorists in Bangalore. He is confronted by a gangster, and the plot focuses on their rift.

What to Expect from KD: The Devil

KD: The Devil is an action thriller set in the 1970s. Fans can expect high-octane action sequences and heavy dialogue moments from this film. The period setting will also give a nostalgic vibe to viewers. Prem spoke to Cinema Express about how Sanjay Dutt’s role is his imagination, inspired by the 70s. He said, “This police avatar is a product of my imagination, inspired by the 1970s era. I meticulously crafted this look.”

KD: The Devil Release Date

KD: The Devil was previously called KD: The Devil’s Warfield and was supposed to release in December 2024. It was then pushed for a Diwali 2025 release. The makers wanted to avoid clashing the film with Yash’s Toxic. There was also extensive post-production work needed to create a 1970s setting.

Its distribution is handled by KVN Productions. The film is written and directed by Prem, while Venkat K. Narayana is the producer. William David has shot the film, and Sanketh David is the editor. Arjun Janya has composed the music. The film will be released in the theaters on 30 April 2026.

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