Riteish Deshmukh seems to have given it all to his most ambitious project, Raja Shivaji. The Hindi trailer of the film has dropped, and it is promising to be a good film with a starcast that boasts of only superstars. The Indian box office right now is placing winning bets on good content – the only thing it is thirsty for right now. And who better to quench that thirst than the legendary Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj?

Riteish Deshmukh, who has been living and breathing this dream project for years, is finally arriving in the theaters on May 1, and the trailer seems to have a redemption arc after a non-impressive teaser. Every frame hints it is a passion project that wants to scream a super hit!

After Chhaava‘s success, everyone is assured that historical dramas can stir the box office if done right! When Riteish Deshmukh delivers the line, “Marathon Ne Gairon Ki Marzi Rakhna Chhod Diya Hai,” you feel the weight of history and see a promise that something epic is about to arrive! His transformation looks good, and he looks emotionally charged. He tries to shoulder the entire Maratha empire!

The best part of this trailer is the starcast, which is epic. Right from Sanjay Dutt to Abhishek Bachchan, from Vidya Balan to Bhagyashree, you name it, and you have it! Some huge cameos are kept under wraps, and one of them seems to be Salman Khan’s cameo as well! In an era where Baahubali has set the bar, Raja Shivaji doesn’t look like it’s lagging.

The Hindi dubbing feels organic, not like a translation. The lines are punchy, massy, and designed for seetis on the single screens! However, with so many films already made on the Maratha empire lately, the film has this mammoth task of offering something visually and narratively fresh to avoid that ‘Have seen this before’ feeling!

Check out the trailer of the film here.

For more teaser and trailer reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

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