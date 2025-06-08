After watching his work over the years, we can say that Riteish Deshmukh is one of the most underrated Bollywood actors. While he is simply superb in comedy, his range in different roles is quite impressive. His subtlety in some of the characters is really impactful and striking, especially when he plays an antagonist. His recent performance in Raid 2 is a prime example of that. And being an antagonist, his box office success ratio is rocking. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Riteish has carved his space through subtle negative acts

Riteish is mainly known for his comedy roles, but he has also been seen in negative shades on more than a couple of occasions throughout his career. In almost every negative role he has played throughout his career, the actor has pulled it off brilliantly without going overboard. His performances have been restrained, and that’s what makes them more convincing and impactful.

Impressive box office track record of Riteish Deshmukh as an antagonist

Watching Riteish Deshmukh in a negative role has always been an exciting idea, which can be clearly seen in the reception of his character and the film’s box office. His first noteworthy performance as an antagonist was in Ek Villain. His surprising act was one of the film’s selling points, which ended up doing a business of 105.50 crore net and securing a superhit verdict in India.

After Ek Villain, Riteish Deshmukh played the antagonist in Marjaavaan. The film opened to mixed reception, but it managed to avoid being a box office failure. It did a lifetime business of 47.71 crore net in India and secured an average verdict.

Riteish’s recent film as an antagonist was Raid 2, which featured him in a face-off with Ajay Devgn. The audience loved the battle between the two. Riteish was praised for his subtle and powerful act. The film is still running at the Indian box office and has amassed 176.17 crore net so far. It’s a plus affair.

Unbeatable in negative roles

As we can see, Riteish Deshmukh is enjoying a success ratio of 100% as an antagonist, and we hope Bollywood explores his potential with more such interesting roles in the future.

Box office performance of Riteish’s films as an antagonist:

Ek Villain (2014) – 105.50 crores (Super hit) Marjaavaan (2019) – 47.71 crores (Average) Raid 2 (2025) – 176.17 crores (Plus)

