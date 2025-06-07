Tamil comedy drama Tourist Family is now facing strong competition from Thug Life at the ticket windows. Although Kamal Haasan starrer is struggling due to mixed reviews, it has taken away a chunk of the screen count. Amid it all, M Sasikumar’s film will be missing a major feat, earlier achieved by Good Bad Ugly and only two other Kollywood films of 2025. Scroll below for day 37 updates!

How much has Tourist Family earned in India?

Tourist Family arrived on May Day, i.e., May 1, 2025. It has almost reached it saturation and will make its way out of theatres after the ongoing weekend. As per Sacnilk, M Sasikumar’s film has added another 5 lakhs to the kitty on day 37. The overall net collection in India surges to 61.34 crores. Including taxes, the gross earnings come to 72.38 crores.

Take a look at the box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 20 crores (8-days)

(8-days) Week 2: 25.3 crores

Week 3: 9.20 crores

Week 4: 4.68 crores

Week 5: 2.08 crores

Weekend 6: 8 lakhs (1 day to go)

Total: 61.34 crores

Tourist Family Worldwide Collection

At the overseas box office, Tourist Family concluded its run earning 15.55 crore gross. The worldwide total comes to 87.93 crore gross. Abishan Jeevinth’s directorial is only 12.07 crores away from clocking a century. It would have been the 4th Kollywood film of 2025 to achieve the feat, joining the leagues of Good Bad Ugly, Dragon and Vidaamuyarchi.

Unfortunately, with the arrival of Thug Life, that milestone will be impossible now. Albeit, M Sasikumar starrer is a super-hit with profits of a whopping 283.37%. It will conclude its box office run as the most profitable Tamil film of 2025.

Tourist Family Box Office Summary

Budget: 16 crores

India net collection: 61.34 crores

India gross collection: 72.38 crores

ROI: 283.37%

Overseas collection: 15.55 crores

Worldwide collection: 87.93 crores

Verdict: Super-hit

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Hey Deepika Padukone, Keep Your ‘Spirit’ Up Because You Deserve Everything ‘A’ Level – The Rest Is Just Trash Talk!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News