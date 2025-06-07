Bhool Chuk Maaf Box Office Collection Day 15: Massive 69% Fall!

Rajkummar Rao’s sci-fi romantic action comedy may end its theatrical run sooner than expected. The biggest drawback is that the Wamiqa Gabbi co-starrer is already available on OTT. Besides, Housefull 5 has stolen a chunk of the screens. Scroll below for the box office collections on day 15.

Bhool Chuk Maaf Domestic Box Office Collection

After being hit by the mid-week blues, a boost was much required during the third weekend. But the tables have turned upside down with the release of Housefull 5. On day 15, Bhool Chuk Maaf made estimated earnings of 50 lakhs. It witnessed a huge 69% fall compared to 1.62 crores minted the previous day.

The overall box office collection in India lands at 69.03 crore net after 15 days. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 81.45 crores.

Take a look at the box office breakdown of Bhool Chuk Maaf below:

Week 1: 45.41 crores

Week 2: 23.12 crores (-49%)

(-49%) Day 15: 50 lakhs

Total: 69.03 crores

Strong competition from Housefull 5

In the last two weeks, Bhool Chuk Maaf was the go-to choice for the audience. That is, unfortunately, no longer the case, as Housefull 5 is now dominating the screens. The word-of-mouth has been highly mixed, but Akshay Kumar is still witnessing massive footfalls and bringing in 20 crore+ collections.

Additionally, the OTT release has also divided the audience. Bhool Chuk Maaf is available for online premiering on Amazon Prime. That makes it more difficult to drive the footfalls to the theatres.

Rajkummar Rao starrer is the seventh highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. It will now not be able to beat Jaat (90.34 crores) and gain the #6 spot.

Bhool Chuk Maaf Summary

Budget: 50 crores

India net collection: 69.03 crores

India gross collection: 81.45 crores

ROI: 38.06%

Overseas collection: 2.50 crores

Worldwide collection: 83.95 crores

Verdict: Plus

