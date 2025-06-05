This week brings a packed slate of OTT releases across major platforms. Netflix leads the way with six new titles, including a long-awaited Bollywood film Jaat starring Sunny Deol. Sun NXT drops a Rajinikanth-starrer Tamil film, while Prime Video rolls out two titles, one of which is a much-anticipated Hollywood release featuring Ben Affleck. Jio Hotstar, Apple TV Plus, and ZEE5 also have fresh additions. Scroll down for the full list with release dates, platforms, plot summaries, and trailers.

Netflix

Jaat (Hindi)

June 5

Jaat stars Sunny Deol and is directed by Gopichand Malineni. It is set in a remote village where a traveler arrives and, after witnessing the torment of the villagers and even the police, he decides to help them.

Ginny & Georgia season 3 (English)

June 5

Ginny & Georgia is a series named after a daughter and mother duo. When the mother is arrested by the police on the day of her wedding for a murder, the daughter must navigate this challenge and hold things together, not just for herself, but also for her younger brother.

The Survivors (English)

June 6

The Survivors is an Australian drama about a man who returns home after 15 years, still haunted by the past, three people close to him died. But what really happened back then? And how will that past affect his future?

One of Them Days (English)

June 4

One of Them Days is a comedy about two girls trying to come up with their apartment rent in a single day after one of their boyfriends loses the money meant to pay it.

Tires season 2 (English)

June 5

Tires is a comedy series set in a struggling auto repair shop, focusing on the interpersonal dynamics among its employees and the challenges they face both professionally and personally.

Straw (English)

June 6

Straw follows a mother who is losing everything and being crushed by society. Her desperate struggle for survival ultimately puts her on the wrong side of the law, she ends up inside a bank, while the police wait outside. It’s an armed robbery.

Prime Video

The Accountant 2

June 5

In The Accountant 2 the former director of the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network is killed, and our accountant gets involved in the investigation, which soon leads them to unexpected places.

Stolen (Hindi)

June 4

At a railway station, a baby is kidnapped from an underprivileged mother. Two brothers decide to help her find the child, leading to unforeseen consequences for everyone involved.

Apple TV Plus

Stick season 1 episodes 1 to 3 (English)

June 4

It’s about a former pro golfer, struggling to reclaim his past glory after a mental breakdown and divorce, who finds a shot at redemption by coaching a highly talented but underprivileged teen.

Jio Hotstar

Devika & Danny (Telugu)

June 6

It’s about a girl who is about to get married, but a priest gives her an ominous warning, someone unexpected will enter her life and change its course. What does this mean for her love life? Will she still go through with the wedding?

Tourist Family (Tamil)

June 2

Tourist Family is a comedy-drama about a Tamil family from Sri Lanka who migrate to India in hopes of a better future. After they arrive and settle down, a bomb blast occurs, and the subsequent investigation threatens to transform their life in India forever.

SUNNXT

Lal Salaam (Tamil)

June 6

The story revolves around the rivalry between two cricket teams, a competition that is exploited for political gain by stoking religious tensions, ultimately splitting a once-unified community into two opposing factions.

Zee5

Chhal Kapat – The Deception (Hindi)

June 6

Before a destination wedding, a friend of the bride is found dead. Initially believed to be a suicide, the investigation uncovers several secrets that may ultimately prove it was murder.

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Heads Of State: Plot, Cast, Release Date, New Trailer & All You Need To Know About John Cena’s Upcoming Action-Comedy

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News