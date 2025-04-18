Veteran actor Sunny Deol must be in a happy space these days. His previous theatrical release, ‘Gadar 2’, performed quite well at the box office. And now, his latest venture – the action drama film Jaat has been attracting a decent number of cinegoers to the movie theatres since its release on 10th April 2025. Although the final box office verdict is yet to be out.

According to Times Of India, the makers have already announced the film’s sequel, ‘Jaat 2’, indicating their confidence in the final product and the potential for its commercial performance. Read on to know when and where Jaat will release on OTT after completing its theatrical run.

Jaat OTT Platform

The post-theatrical streaming rights for Sunny Deol’s Jaat had been acquired by the OTT giant Netflix. So, interested viewers, especially those who missed watching the film in theatres, can stream the movie on Netflix after it completes its theatrical run.

Jaat Expected OTT Release Date

The exact OTT release date of Jaat has not been officially announced by the makers until now. However, keeping in mind that Bollywood releases have a 56-day theatrical window (8 weeks), we expect Jaat to arrive on the Netflix streaming platform on Friday, 6th June 2025. For the exact OTT release date, we should wait for an official confirmation.

Jaat Plot Details & Cast

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat is an explosive action drama that features veteran actor Sunny Deol as the titular protagonist. The basic plot is about his accidental encounter with a dreaded goon (played by Randeep Hooda) and how the protagonist suddenly becomes a beacon of hope for the villagers. How he saves the villagers from the clutches of the antagonist forms the rest of the film’s story..

Besides Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda, Jaat also features Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, Jagapathi Babu, and Vineet Kumar Singh in interesting roles.

Jaat Critics and Audience Feedback

The film has received mixed-to-positive feedback from critics and audiences alike. Overall, it’s being described as an entertaining masala entertainer and a paisa vasool film. On the other hand, a segment of critics and the audience have also criticized the film for its plot.

What’s Next for Sunny Deol After Jaat?

After Jaat, Sunny Deol is all geared up for the much-anticipated period drama ‘Lahore 1947’ co-starring Aamir Khan, and it’s being directed by seasoned filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi. Other than that, Sunny Deol will later also be seen in big-budget films like Border 2 and Ramayana Part 1.

