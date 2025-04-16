Jaat, starring Sunny Deol, is moving ahead at a decent pace. After a good start on the board, the film witnessed its first massive jump on Sunday. Even on Monday, it scored higher than on Friday due to the benefit of the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti holiday. Yesterday, on day 6, there was a real litmus test. Guess what? This action entertainer has passed the test! Keep reading for a detailed box office collection report!

Released on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti (April 10), the Bollywood action entertainer opened to mixed reviews from critics but word-of-mouth among its targeted audience is favorable. Fans of commercial potboilers are loving the vintage avatar of Sunny Deol and his larger-than-life character. It’s more of a mass centers-driven film and in big cities, the response is underwhelming.

Jaat hits a half-century at the Indian box office!

After earning a healthy 40.62 crores during the 4-day extended opening weekend, Jaat earned 7.30 crores on Monday. Yesterday, on day 6, it witnessed a drop of just 17.80% and earned 6 crores, which is really good considering it was a regular working day. With this, the total at the Indian box office stands at 53.92 crore net (63.62 crore gross).

With 53.92 crores in the kitty, the film is inches away from becoming Sunny Deol’s 3rd highest-grosser of all time. It needs just 1.09 crores to beat Yamla Pagla Deewana (55 crores).

Take a look at Sunny Deol’s top grossers in India (net collection):

Gadar 2 (2023): 525.50 crores

Gadar Ek Prem Katha (2001): 76.88 crores

Yamla Pagla Deewana (2011): 55 crores

Jaat (2025): 53.92 crores

Border (1997): 39.45 crores

Not a success yet!

Jaat has done well in the first six days, but the job is not done yet. Reportedly, it is backed by a massive budget of 100 crores, and to enter the safe zone, the film must earn a 100 crore net at the Indian box office.

So far, Jaat has recovered 53.92% of its total budget and needs to earn 46.08 crores more to make itself safe. After crossing 100 crores, it will become a plus affair. Considering the support from mass circuits, earning 100 crores looks a bit easy, but the release of Akshay Kumar-led Kesari Chapter 2 this Friday is likely to dent its theatrical run. Let’s see how the Sunny Deol starrer faces the competition.

