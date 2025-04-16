Kesari Chapter 2, starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday, is just a couple of days away from hitting the big screen. Backed by a powerful teaser and trailer, the film has built hype around itself. Also, it will enjoy the Good Friday holiday on the release day. So, it aims for a strong start at the Indian box office. But is it moving ahead in the right direction? Let’s find it out through the day 1 advance booking report!

Day 1 advance booking report

The makers are highly confident about the content, which prompted their decision to organize early screenings across Mumbai, Delhi, Chandigarh, Bengaluru, and Kolkata today. The bookings for the same were opened recently, and all tickets were sold out in no time. This indicates that the buzz on the ground is strong.

Yesterday, the advance booking for the full-fledged release of Kesari Chapter 2 commenced. Based on the response to early screenings, expectations are high from regular pre-sales. Currently, around 1,800 shows have been listed for bookings, and the response has been decent.

In limited showcasing, Kesari Chapter 2 has already sold over 3,000 tickets at the Indian box office for day 1, as of 10 am IST. This equals a collection of around 9 lakh gross (excluding blocked seats). The average ticket price is below 250 rupees, which looks decent.

The NCR region leads the pre-sales among cities, followed by Mumbai. Among states, Delhi and Maharashtra are leading the charts. It’s too early to say anything, but we might get a clear picture of pre-sales and show count by tomorrow morning.

Target for Kesari Chapter 2

Being a spiritual sequel to Kesari (2019), Kesari Chapter 2 naturally has a buzz around itself, and being a holiday release is another plus. However, one must understand that it’s a courtroom drama with an ‘A’ certificate, making it a bit niche. It will be majorly driven by word-of-mouth. So, even the final day 1 advance booking for 4-5 crores will do the job and set the stage for a good start.

