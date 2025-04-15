AR Murugadoss was expected to make a smashing comeback in the box office game with Salman Khan’s Sikandar. Unfortunately, he lost more than he won. Though the film scored a century at the Indian box office, the director and his film received extremely brutal and negative reviews from all over. After such a debacle, he has another opportunity to shine with Sivakarthikeyan’s Madharasi. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Several years back, Murugadoss had a much higher brand value, but now, he’s struggling to deliver a successful film. His Sikandar, marking his debut collaboration with Salman Khan, was expected to mint massive numbers but failed miserably. Still, Madharasi has a strong chance to give him much-needed success. More than that, it can achieve one significant milestone for the veteran filmmaker.

Over the years, AR Murugadoss has delivered several big successes. In Hindi, he delivered a blockbuster like Ghajini with Aamir Khan and a big success like Holiday with Akshay Kumar. In Tamil, he gave winners like Thuppakki, Kaththi, and Sarkar with Thalapathy Vijay. He also worked with Mahesh Babu (Spyder) and Rajinikanth (Darbar).

Despite working with so many big stars and being in the film industry for 25 years, AR Murugadoss hasn’t delivered a single 200-crore net grosser at the Indian box office. Yes, you read that right! The veteran director has no film in the 200 crore club.

Among all films, Murugadoss’ top grosser remains Rajinikanth’s Darbar, with a net collection of 149.60 crores at the Indian box office. Sikandar was expected to be his first ever 200 crore net grosser, but it turned out to be a disaster.

Up next, he’s coming up with Madharasi, marking his first collaboration with Sivakarthikeyan. Siva is on cloud nine after the grand success of Amaran and is already the rising superstar of Kollywood. His Amaran was a massive success, with a net collection of 219.94 crores.

As we can see, Sivakarthikeyan has already proven his box office potential by giving a 200 crore net grosser at the Indian box office. With positive word-of-mouth, he will likely give AR Murugadoss his first 200 crore net grosser, thus achieving the feat for the director at which Salman Khan, Thalapathy Vijay, Rajinikanth, and Mahesh Babu failed.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

