The Siddhu Jonnalagadda starrer cspy action-comedy Jack has been witnessing a dismal performance at the box office. Not only are the numbers at the lower levels but the film is drastically lagging behind Siddhu’s previous box office hit. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 5th day.

Jack Box Office Collection Day 5

According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, on its 5th day, the Siddhu Jonnalagadda starrer earned 53 lakhs. This was a drop of almost 49% since the movie had amassed 1.05 crores on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 6.22 crores.

Not only is Jack still below 7 crores despite 5 days of its release but it is lagging behind largely from Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s previous box office hit. We are talking about the 2024 romantic crime-comedy Tillu Square which starred the actor opposite Anupama Parameswara. The film had emerged as a success at the box office and earned within its 5 days, amassed an India net collection of 44.75 crores.

Compared to the same, Jack with its current India net collection of 6.22 crores is lagging behind Tillu Square by 86.10%. This is a little disappointing for the fans too who thought Jack would yield the same box office success as Tillu Square. For the unversed, Tillu Square garnered a lifetime India net collection of 83.90 crores.

Jack is mounted at a budget of 35 crores. With its current India net collection of 6.22 crores, it has managed to cover hardly 17% of its budget. It would be extremely difficult for the movie to recover its entire budget if the box office performance remains dull. The film has been directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

