All the films released last Thursday and Friday had an added advantage yesterday. Due to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, Monday was a holiday, technically making an extended weekend for last week’s releases. One such film is Maranamass, which enjoyed the benefit of the Monday holiday and posted an impressive number. In fact, it earned more than its opening day. Keep reading for a detailed box office report of day 5!

Reception of the film

The Malayalam black comedy film was theatrically released on April 10 amid strong competition from Bazooka and Alappuzha Gymkhana. It opened to mostly positive reviews from critics. It was praised for its concept and enjoyable execution, along with the performances and an overall breezy feel.

Word-of-mouth among the ticket-buying audience is mostly favorable, and that has helped Maranamass maintain a solid grip at ticket windows so far despite two noteworthy fresh releases running alongside.

Maranamass at the Indian box office

On Monday, day 5, Maranamass scored an impressive 1.84 crores, which was 84% higher than the opening day collection of 1 crore. Overall, the film earned a good 7.98 crore net at the Indian box office in 5 days, as per Sacnilk. During the 8-day extended opening week, it might cross the 10 crore mark.

Reportedly, Maranamass is made on a budget of 5-8 crores, and against this cost, it has almost entered the safe zone. Today, itself, it will recover the entire budget, and from here on, it will mint returns at the Indian box office.

With positive word-of-mouth coming into play, the Basil Joseph starrer aims for a solid sum in the lifetime run and will comfortably secure a hit verdict. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it needs 10-16 crores to become a hit, which is easily possible. Let’s see how soon it becomes a clean hit.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

