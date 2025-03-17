Basil Joseph is a well-known name among Mollywood audiences, admired for both his directorial skills and his portrayal of mostly similar yet nuanced characters. Now, he is set to expand his acting horizons to Kollywood with Parasakthi, directed by Sudha Kongara and starring Sivakarthikeyan and Ravi Mohan.

Recently, Basil was spotted in Sri Lanka, where the film is currently being shot. While there has been no official confirmation from the makers, a leaked photo from the set suggests he is part of the project. In the image, he can be seen in costume, sitting next to Ravi Mohan, fueling speculation about his role in the film.

Parasakthi, according to online chatter, is a period political thriller centered on the Hindi imposition and the Anti-Hindi agitations of 1965 in Tamil Nadu. The film features music by G.V. Prakash Kumar and cinematography by Ravi K. Chandran.

Basil Joseph’s Recent Projects

Basil Joseph’s most recent OTT release, Ponman, revolves around a gold dealer who entrusts gold jewelry to a bride’s family before her wedding. He is supposed to receive payment after the ceremony, once the guests gift money to the family. However, things don’t go as planned, forcing the protagonist to attempt to reclaim the gold. The film is currently streaming on Jio Hotstar.

Pravinkoodu Shappu is the next film set to premiere on OTT. It will be available for streaming on SonyLIV starting April 11, 2025. The film is a locked-room murder mystery, with Basil playing the role of a police officer investigating the case.

