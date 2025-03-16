The Jana Sena Party chief, Pawan Kalyan, raised concerns over the state’s opposition to Hindi, pointing out the irony that Tamil films are regularly dubbed in Hindi and released for North Indian audiences.

His remarks have triggered intense debates across the film industry and political circles.

Pawan Kalyan Points Out A ‘Double Standard

During the Jana Sena Party’s 12th foundation day event in Pithapuram, Kalyan questioned the rationale behind opposing Hindi while simultaneously seeking financial gains from Hindi-speaking regions through dubbed films.He remarked, “When we speak, they accuse us of insulting Sanskrit. They claim Hindi is being forced upon the South. But aren’t all Indian languages part of our culture?”

Kalyan further elaborated on the economic aspect, noting that Tamil Nadu benefits from the revenue generated by Hindi-dubbed films in states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Chhattisgarh. He stated, “If you don’t want Hindi in your state, then don’t dub your Tamil movies in Hindi and release them in the North. If you don’t want Hindi in your state, why do you release your movies in Hindi states and want their money?”

This statement has reignited the long-standing debate about linguistic identity versus commercial interests in the Indian film industry.

Pawan Kalyan’s Upcoming Movie – Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Apart from his political career, Pawan Kalyan is currently working on one of his biggest films, Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Due to his political commitments, the film has faced multiple delays. However, the makers have now officially announced a new release date: May 9, 2025.

Titled Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs. Spirit, the film is set in the 17th century and follows an outlaw who rises against oppressors to fight for the people. Directed by Jyothi Krishna, the film cast includes Bobby Deol, Anupam Kher, Nora Fatehi, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, Jisshu Sengupta, Dalip Tahil, Benedict Garrett, Rajiv Kachroo, and Vikramjeet Virk.

On the technical front, M.M. Keeravani composed the music, while Manoj Paramahamsa and Gnanashekar V.S. handled the cinematography. Praveen K.L. took charge of editing.

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: When Telugu Films Ruled The Spy Thriller Genre In The 60s & 70s!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News