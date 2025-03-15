The highly anticipated L2: Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and starring Mohanlal, will likely be released on March 27, 2025. Previously, reports suggested that the film could face delays due to financial troubles at Lyca Productions. The project was initially a joint venture between Aashirvad Cinemas and Lyca Productions.

However, there were speculations that Aashirvad Cinemas wanted to remove Lyca and bring in a new production house. Rumors also indicated that Aashirvad Cinemas was in talks with Confident Group about taking over the project.

At around 1:30 AM last night, Prithviraj shared a cryptic post quoting, “At your highest moment. Be careful! That’s when… the devil comes for you!” Many speculated that this hinted at the film sticking to its original March 27, 2025, release date.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prithviraj Sukumaran (@therealprithvi)

Recently, News18 Kerala reported live on TV that Lyca Productions is allegedly out of L2: Empuraan and is being replaced by Sree Gokulam Movies. While there is no confirmation regarding Confident Group’s involvement, it is worth noting that Sree Gokulam Movies and Confident Group previously collaborated on Tovino Thomas’ Identity, suggesting that Confident Group could still be part of the project. However, the News18 report does not mention Confident Group.

None of the involved parties—Sree Gokulam Movies, Aashirvad Cinemas, or Lyca Productions—have made an official announcement as of now. However, speculation suggests that a poster confirming Sree Gokulam Movies’ involvement may be released later tonight or late evening.

It remains unclear how Lyca Productions will be compensated or whether its name will be removed from the project entirely. According to online speculation, Lyca Productions’ name may still be associated with Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan, but the company will no longer be involved. Instead, they are expected to receive financial compensation for their past contributions before the film is released.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Nani’s Bold Statement On ‘Court’ Creates Buzz, HIT 3 Director’s Response Adds Humor

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News