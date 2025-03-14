L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal in the lead and directed by Prithviraj, is one of the most anticipated films in the Malayalam industry. A sequel to the highly successful Lucifer, L2: Empuraan, had massive hype even before its production began or was officially announced.

The anticipation reached new heights after the teaser dropped, and the makers have been building excitement by releasing character introduction videos every day until February 26, unveiling each character one by one. Audiences are eagerly waiting to witness L2: Empuraan on the silver screen on March 27, 2025. But there might be a problem.

Will L2: Empuraan Hit Theatres On March 27, 2025?

Before addressing that question, it’s essential to understand the background. L2: Empuraan is a high-budget project, prompting Aashirvad Cinemas, the studio behind Lucifer, the first installment in the franchise, to collaborate with Lyca Productions, a leading name in Tamil cinema, for the sequel L2: Empuraan’s production.

However, Lyca Productions is currently facing a challenging phase, as its recent big-budget ventures, Vidaamuyarchi and Indian 2, performed poorly at the box office. Additionally, Indian 3 is yet to be released and is already speculated to struggle commercially. Consequently, the production house is grappling with significant financial debt.

According to Telugu 360, L2: Empuraan is reportedly facing major financial strain due to Lyca Productions’ financial troubles. As a result, there’s a high chance the film might miss its planned release date of March 27. Financiers are pressuring Lyca Productions to settle their debts before the film’s release. Additionally, rumors suggest that Aashirvad Cinemas wants to remove Lyca Productions from the project due to their financial struggles and is considering releasing the film independently.

Adding to the uncertainty, the post-theatrical rights of L2: Empuraan has not been sold yet. This increases the possibility of the film missing its scheduled release date. However, nothing is confirmed as of now—we will just have to wait and see!

