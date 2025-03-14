Director S.S. Rajamouli is one of the most successful directors in India. Many actors dream of working with him as his movies bring global fame. But some well-known stars have surprisingly rejected his offers. Let’s have a look at a few of them and their reasons.

Balakrishna rejected Simhadri

Rajamouli initially planned to cast Balakrishna in the film Simhadri. But he declined the offer. The role later went to Jr. NTR, and the film became a massive hit. Balakrishna missed a golden opportunity to be part of this blockbuster.

Pawan Kalyan Turned Down Vikramarkudu

Rajamouli wanted Pawan Kalyan to play the lead role in Vikramarkudu. He met with Pawan several times to discuss the project. However, Pawan was not interested in the film. As a result, Ravi Teja got the role, and Vikramarkudu became a career-defining film for him.

John Abraham Declined Baahubali

Rajamouli approached John Abraham to fill the role of Bhallaladeva in Baahubali. However, John was hesitant about acting in a regional language film and declined the offer. The role later went to Rana Daggubati, who received immense appreciation for his performance.

Mohanlal Said No to Kattappa’s Role

The legendary actor Mohanlal was considered for the role of Kattappa in Baahubali. Due to his busy schedule, he could not accept the role. Satyaraj eventually played the character, which became one of the most iconic roles in Indian cinema.

Sridevi Rejected Baahubali

Rajamouli wanted Sridevi to play the role of Rajamata Sivagami. However, she demanded a high remuneration, which led him to cast Ramya Krishnan instead. Her powerful performance became a highlight of the film.

Trisha Refused Maryada Ramanna

Rajamouli offered Trisha the female lead in Maryada Ramanna opposite Sunil. She hesitated, fearing that pairing with a comedian might affect her career. She turned it down, and Saloni played the role instead. Turned down Rajamouli’s films. Here’s a look at the actors who rejected his offers and why.

