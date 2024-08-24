Ravi Teja’s last film is titled Mr Bachchan. Harish Shankar directed the movie and it is the official remake of the Hindi film Raid. However the film has faced criticism in showcasing the role played by the heroine Bhagyashri Borse.

In one of the old interviews, Ravi Teja emphasized his commitment to ensuring that female characters are integral to the story and hold substantial roles. These comments are now going viral on social media.

“If you observe in my films, the heroine will not be there just for the sake of it because I don’t like to have them just for songs and the commercial factor. The film will be good only if the heroines play a strong character,” the actor had stated.

Now, some of the netizens are trolling Ravi Teja for the same as they say that Ravi Teja either does not watch his films or does not listen to the script fully. Because, it was the film Krack when Ravi Teja’s film had a strong heroine role. After that, RavI Teja acted in many films and in all of them, the heroine is just for the sake of glamor and attraction. Most of the time, they have been limited to song sequences and added only to the commercial appeal, without much impact on the storyline.

This shift has disappointed many of Ravi Teja’s fans, who have started expressing their concerns openly. Now, the only hope is that Ravi Teja will return to the kind of storytelling where every character, especially the heroines, plays a meaningful role in the film.

On the other hand, Ravi Teja is currently busy with a new film, directed by a newcomer. Sreeleela is the heroine.

