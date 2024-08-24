The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA) authorities initiated the demolition of the N-Convention center which is a large facility owned by actor Nagarjuna.

The N-Convention center, spanning 10 acres, has long been under scrutiny. The demolition is linked to claims of illegal construction within the Full Tank Level (FTL) area and buffer zone of Thammidikunta Lake in the Madhapur region of the city.

According to official records provided by the North Tank Division’s executive engineer, the FTL area of Thammidikunta Lake is around 29.24 acres. Allegations suggest that the N-Convention center encroached on approximately 1.12 acres of the FTL area and an additional 2 acres within the buffer zone.

For years, the management of N-Convention faced accusations of using their influence to bypass actions from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and other higher authorities thereby avoiding consequences for their encroachments.

The demolition began early Saturday morning with HYDRA officials arriving at the site along with a police team to ensure the process continued without any issues.

On the professional side, Nagarjuna Akkineni was last seen in the lead role for the film Naa Saami Ranga directed by debutant Vijay Binni. The period drama is the official Telugu remake of the 2019 Malayalam movie Porinju Mariam Jose featuring actors like Allari Naresh, Raj Tarun, Ashika Ranganath, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Mirnaa Menon, Rukshar Dhillon and Nassar.

Nagarjuna’s next project is Kubera starring Dhanush and directed by Sekhar Kammula. The upcoming movie is expected to be a drama with each update making it increasingly intriguing. Earlier a teaser from the movie was released showcasing Nagarjuna in an interesting role. Alongside Dhanush and Nagarjuna the film also features Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh and Dilip Tahil in key roles.

