Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s project is tentatively titled SSMB29. Vijayendra Prasad, Rajamouli’s father, is working on the film’s script, and the pre-production and pre-visualization works are currently in progress. Meanwhile, there are speculations that Rajamouli is reviving his old project, Garuda, for Mahesh Babu. However, there is no truth in the same.

The project Garuda first surfaced in the early 2010s, and it quickly became a subject of speculation across social media and fan circles. Despite the buzz, the project never materialized, leaving many to wonder about its fate. Rajamouli himself mentioned that he had an idea of doing the film but was unsure of when he would do it.

Around the same time, the director also clarified there was no script in place. With a lot of time going into the pre-production of SSMB29, many think Rajamouli might be working on this film. Many also believe that Malayalam superstars Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tamil actor Chiyaan Vikram, and Deepika Padukone are in talks for the project.

As of now, there is no official confirmation on Garuda as a project and at the same time, the sources close to SSMB29 reveal that Rajamouli is not working on his idea Garuda for Mahesh Babu and the movie they are currently working on, is a different one. However, the team earlier confirmed that it will be an African Adventure Film which will be on the themes of globe trotting and on the lines of Indiana Jones.

KL Narayana will pool the resources for the film under the Durga Arts banner. Multiple other production companies might also collaborate with KL Narayana to produce the film. MM Keeravani is the music director of the film. The complete details of the cast and crew will be announced soon.

