SSMB 29 is one of the projects that is eagerly awaited in Tollywood. This film, bringing together superstar Mahesh Babu and renowned director S.S. Rajamouli, created great global excitement. This is the first time these two big names in Tollywood are working together, raising high expectations. Rajamouli, who has made global waves, is all set to deliver another blockbuster with SSMB 29.

Rumors About Cast and Crew

With many expectations on the film, rumors about the cast and crew have emerged. Many speculations about the film’s cast are circulating, though no official announcements exist. A significant newspaper recently suggested that well-known casting director Viren Swami, noted for his work on Aparichitudu and 1-Nenokkadine, might be involved in designing Mahesh Babu’s look for the film. This news excited many fans.

However SSMB 29 team quickly denied these rumors, releasing a statement saying Viren Swami is not involved. They stressed that any official news would come directly from the production team to ensure accuracy.

What Vijayendra Prasad Said?

Earlier, Rajamouli’s father, Vijayendra Prasad, hinted that the film might be inspired by a Wilbur Smith novel and set in the African jungle. Despite these hints, rumors continue to spread. Speculations include a cast featuring international actress Chelsea Ivan and Indian stars like Nagarjuna, Deepika Padukone, and Mohan Lal.

Other rumors speculate about Mahesh Babu’s role in the film. Some say he might play an army officer, while others think he could have two roles. Comparisons to Hollywood’s Indiana Jones series add to the excitement.

Fans eagerly await official updates from the production team to confirm any details. Meanwhile, the makers urge everyone to ignore the rumors and wait for verified information.

Must Read: Laapataa Ladies Movie Review: A Classic Blend Of Entertainment & Enlightenment!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News