SSMB29 Rumours, Rakhi's Uterine Tumour Surgery, Kajal Aggarwal In Kannappa - Top Trending News

SSMB29 Makers Shut Down Casting Director Rumors

The makers of the highly anticipated film SSMB29, starring Mahesh Babu and directed by SS Rajamouli, have officially denied rumours about casting director Viren Swami’s involvement in the project.

Excitement ran high among fans when reports emerged suggesting Swami, known for his work in Telugu films like “Aparichitudu” and “1-Nenokkadine,” would be shaping Mahesh Babu’s look for the movie. However, the SSMB29 team swiftly released a statement clarifying that Viren Swami is not associated with the project in any way.

They reassured fans that all official announcements regarding the cast and crew will come directly from the production house itself. This comes amidst a flurry of online speculation surrounding the big-budget film.

The upcoming Ramayana film featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram has reportedly received a working title – “God Power”. News broke recently as filming continues in Mumbai for the Nitesh Tiwari directed epic.

It’s important to note that “God Power” is most likely a placeholder and the final title will be revealed closer to the release date. The big-budget movie boasts a star-studded cast, including Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi.

This project promises to be a grand visual spectacle, with reports suggesting a budget of 835 crore for the first part alone. Fans eagerly await further updates on this exciting adaptation of the classic Hindu epic. Read more

Richa Chadha, co-star of the upcoming film Heermandi, recently weighed in on the mixed reactions surrounding Sharmin Sehgal’s performance.

Sehgal, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece, has been on the receiving end of online criticism for her portrayal in the period drama. While acknowledging the audience’s right to express their opinions, Chadha urged for measured criticism.

“The audience has the right to like or dislike a performance,” Chadha said in a recent interview. “But online trolling can be hurtful. We should all be respectful.”

Chadha, known for her outspoken nature, also revealed she had spoken to Sehgal privately to offer support during this challenging time. Read more

Telugu superstar Prabhas has set the internet abuzz with his latest cryptic Instagram story. The post simply reads, “Darlings!! Finally someone very special is about to enter our life… Wait cheyyandi (Just wait),” in Telugu.

Fans, already eager for news of Prabhas’ marriage, are understandably interpreting this as a hint towards a big announcement. However, there’s another school of thought. Some industry insiders believe Prabhas might be referring to an upcoming project reveal, possibly for his sci-fi film “Kalki”.

Only time will tell what Prabhas truly meant by his post. But one thing’s for sure, it’s definitely got his fans waiting with bated breath! Read more

Rakhi Sawant to Undergo Surgery for Uterine Tumor

Bollywood entertainer Rakhi Sawant is set to undergo surgery to remove a 10 cm tumour in her uterus. Sawant herself confirmed the news to ETimes, revealing she had been experiencing health issues and the surgery is scheduled for May 18th.

Despite the serious nature of the situation, Rakhi maintains a positive outlook. She expressed gratitude to her medical team and assured fans she would be “back to what she does best” soon.

Jr. NTR Seeks Relief in High Court Over Property Dispute

Actor Jr. NTR is embroiled in a legal battle concerning a 21-year-old property dispute. The land in question, a 681 square yard plot in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills area, is valued at ₹24 crore.

Banks claim ownership rights dating back to 1996. However, Jr. NTR acquired the property in 2003 and alleges fraud by the previous owners. The Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) ruled in favour of the banks, prompting Jr. NTR to approach the Telangana High Court for relief.

He contends that he possesses genuine documents proving ownership and that the banks are attempting to take over his property illegitimately. The High Court will determine the rightful owner of the land.

Tiger Shroff Makes Fan’s Day with In-Car Selfie

Bollywood heartthrob Tiger Shroff is known for his dedication to his fans. In a recent incident, a video went viral showing Shroff’s kind gesture towards a fan. While stuck in traffic, a fan approached Shroff’s car, holding out their phone.

Shroff, ever the charmer, readily accepted the phone and snapped a quick selfie with the excited fan through the car window. The fan’s joy was evident, making the heartwarming moment a delightful example of Shroff’s down-to-earth nature.

Kajal Aggarwal Joins the Epic Cast of Vishnu Manchu’s “Kannappa”

Popular actress Kajal Aggarwal has officially joined the cast of Vishnu Manchu’s highly anticipated mythological thriller, “Kannappa.” This news adds another big name to the already star-studded ensemble, which includes Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, and Mohanlal.

Details about Aggarwal’s character haven’t been revealed yet, but her presence further fuels the excitement surrounding the project. “Kannappa” is reportedly a big-budget film with an all-India appeal. The addition of Aggarwal, known for her versatility and strong on-screen presence, is sure to pique the interest of fans across the country.

