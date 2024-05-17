Baahubali star Prabhas has recently been in the spotlight for his upcoming film, Kalki 2898 AD. After Salaar, the actor will be seen in Nag Ashwin’s epic science fiction movie. However, he has turned social media upside down with his latest post. Scroll below to get all the juicy deets.

The Baahubali actor is one of the most eligible bachelors in the Telugu film industry and is referred to as Rebel Star and Darling. He is one of the highest-paid actors in Indian cinema and is set to share the screen with the film industry stalwarts Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Hassan. The upcoming movie will feature Bollywood star Deepika Padukone opposite the Rebel Star. It is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of this year.

On Friday, Prabhas stirred up the internet with his social media post. Taking to the story section of his Instagram handle, the Salaar actor shared a very cryptic message. The netizens, including his fans, started running their brains and trying to decode the note as soon as he posted it. The Baahubali star has over 12.2 million followers on the photo-sharing app, and he mostly posts updates on his projects, sharing pictures and looks from the movies.

Prabhas wrote, “Darlings!!… Finally, someone very special is about to enter our life…Wait cheyandi.” Check out the story of the Kalki 2898 AD star’s post here:

Netizens have taken to the social media platform X to share their reactions to Prabhas’ post.

One of the users wrote, “Maybe new director or New actor or anything else.”

Another chimed in, “I don’t think it’s anything personal. Might be Promotion related. I’m guessing #Bhairava intro? #KalkiAD2898.”

Followed by one user saying, “My guess is, maybe any newborn as new family member.. he said our life… based on those lines guess chesa.”

Another stated what many speculated, “May Be Our Darling Is Getting Married.”

One of the fans wrote, “I DONT THINK ITS ABOUT MARRIAGE , ITS ABOUT SOME MOVIE OR HIS FAMILY.”

“Account hack ayi untadi,” added one user.

Another stated, “Kalki update aa.”

And, “Insta hack ayindi.”

Previously, Prabhas’ name was linked with his Adipurush co-star Kriti Sanon, but the actress dismissed all reports, calling it mere rumor that spread because of Varun Dhawan.

Now, according to 123 Telugu’s report, it is part of Kalki 2898 AD’s promotional campaign. The report reveals that the makers have designed a special car with which their promotions will kickstart. For the unversed, the upcoming movie is under Vijayanthi Movies, and they wanted to do something unique for the film’s promotion. More details about this promotional campaign and this reported unique car have yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki 2898 AD will be released in theatres on June 27.

