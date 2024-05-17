Rishab Shetty is one of the most visionary storytellers, directors, and versatile actors of Indian cinema in the present era, who is known to change the dynamics with Kantara. The multi-faceted personality has always left the audience in awe of his extraordinary craft.

Besides being one of the most widely recognized names, Rishab is also known for being a complete family man. The actor-director prioritizes his family, wife Pragathi Shetty and kids Ranvit Shetty and Raadya Shetty, above everything.

Time and again, this has been witnessed as an example. There is no denying the fact that Rishab Shetty and his wife, Pragathi Shetty, share a beautiful relationship. On several occasions, they have been seen supporting each other and also expressing love. This morning on social media, Pragathi Shetty took a trip down memory lane and shared a series of pictures from their vacation.

Pragathi Shetty jotted down the caption, which says, “Lost in the Right Direction…#Throwback.”

The actor, along with his family, celebrates all the festivals and occasions every year and is also deeply connected to his roots and culture.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rishab Shetty, who took the fans and audiences on a devotional ride with his sole holding, Kantara: A Legend, has begun shooting for the much-awaited prequel, Kantara: Chapter 1.

