Hombale Films is undoubtedly one of the biggest production houses in Indian cinema. While the leading production house has boomed the Indian cinema with its blockbusters like KGF Chapter 2, Kantara: A Legend, and Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, its next biggest project, Kantara: Chapter 1, is hugely awaited by the fans and the audiences.

With every update rolling out from the film, the excitement among the masses is building. In a recent exciting update, it has been revealed that the full-fledged schedule of the film is set to kick-start this week with a 20-day schedule. In the schedule, the team will film the important portions in forests, and they will be shot against the beautiful coastal setting of Kundapura, matching it to the film’s narrative.

A massive set of 200×200 feet has been built, and 600 carpenters from Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, along with stunt masters, have been hired to build Kundapura. Besides this, the finalized actors are going through rigorous training sessions before the sets.

Talking about the other details, the film is directed by Rishab Shetty, who is also headlining the film as a lead, while the music is being composed by Ajaneesh Loknath, with Aravind Kashyap handling the cinematography

It can’t be denied that the first film in the franchise, Kantara: A Legend, gave audiences an unforgettable cinematic experience with a rich divine experience like never before. The theatrical experience etched a place in the audience’s heart and memory. When Rishab Shetty and Hombale Films announced the prequel Kantara: Chapter 1, the excitement to watch another divine theatrical experience skyrocketed.

Meanwhile, Hombale Films has an exciting line-up of films in the pipeline, which includes Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam.

Meanwhile, Kantara: A Legend did a business of 411.08 crores gross at the worldwide box office and emerged as a huge blockbuster of 2022.

