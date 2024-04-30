After much speculation, Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has gone on floors. Earlier pictures from the sets had Lara Dutta in her Kaikeyi avatar and Arun Govil in his Dashratha look with young Ram and Laxman. Now, Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi have started shooting as Lord Ram and Devi Sita.

Pictures from the set went viral earlier, where RK was seen bare chest in a Dhoti and Dushala while Sai matched the color palette with a beautiful lehenga. However, these leaked pictures got mixed responses.

Some people on social media called Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi‘s look as Ram and Sita from Ramayana better than Adipurush, while others were not very convinced about this film and the look at all. Meanwhile, older pictures of actors who might have nailed this role have started cropping up.

As Ranbir Kapoor is all set to play Lord Ram and search for a Ravana, which is still on for the film after Kannada superstar Yash walked out of Ramayana, here are five AI re-imaginations of Lord Ram in Bollywood.

Ram Charan

The RRR actor has already played a version of Lord Ram for a scene in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, and since then, his avatar as the Hindu lord is said to be one of the finest despite his muscular build and fiery personality that is totally opposite of Lord Ram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Always Ram Charan (Konidela) 🔵 (@akki_ramcharan)

Allu Arjun

The Pushpa actor might be gearing up for the much-awaited sequel, but his fans have imagined him as Lord Rama. We are not very sure about this look, but his fans have at times felt that he could have been such a fresh and tweaked casting for Ramayana.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun 👑 (@allu.arjun04_08)

Mahesh Babu

When talks about Ramayana initially started floating, it was once rumored that Mahesh Babu had also been approached to play Lord Rama. However, none of the parties ever confirmed or denied the rumor; here is how he might have looked as the Hindu God.

Wait is over 😎

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

If SSMB as Lord Rama in

@ssrajamouli #Ramayanam

Bhahusa Ramudu Ilane Untademo 🙏@urstrulymahesh

This is My Best Design till now

RETWEET button pagilipovali💥

Spread Maximum 👍

WWM in thread 👇 pic.twitter.com/0yjlJlRVGn — Kiran Gurindapalli (@kiran_g_designs) May 26, 2020

Hrithik Roshan

Interestingly, it was rumored that Hrithik Roshan would play Ravana in the film. In fact, reports also suggested that the actor was offered a fee of a whopping 75 crore. However, the rumors never turned into reality. Meanwhile, an artist imagined Hrithik’s look as Lord Ram!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗔𝗠𝗔𝗡_𝗛𝗥𝗫 (@hrithikan_forever)

Beating all these superstars, Ranbir Kapoor is finally playing Lord Rama, and the actor’s track record assures us that this will be an epic film to witness! Just a matter of time, we guess!

