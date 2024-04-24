One of Bollywood’s most ambitious projects is Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. It is reportedly one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. Ranbir Kapoor will portray Lord Ram and his drastic transformation for the film is currently going viral. There is also a surprise for cine-goers who are excited about Animal Park. Scroll below for the details!

Many speculations have been made about Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming epic saga. While there are numerous reasons to be excited about starting from the star-studded cast, there has also been a bit of negativity surrounding it. The gossip mill suggests internal issues have led to an unexpected delay.

Ranbir Kapoor’s prep for Ramayana

Celebrity trainer Shivohaam took to his Instagram handle and shared glimpses of Ranbir Kapoor’s transformation over the past three years. From a lean body, the actor could be all bulked up, as seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial Animal.

Shivohaam captioned the post, “t was all hard work over a period of 3 plus years. Nothing is ever achieved by taking short cuts in life. Clarity and a vision of the end goal with a proper planned and structured program to reach to that goal is essential. Then again, if you dint have the WILL, DESCIPLINE, CONSISTENCY and the FIRE to achieve the goals, no amount of planning and structure will help. It was a beautiful journey and I wish you #ranbirkapoor all the best for the next blockbuster success #ramayana”

Before-and-after pictures showed Ranbir Kapoor’s epic transformation for Ramayana. Fans drooled over his chiseled physique, and many even praised his dedication and hard work.

Take a look at the viral post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHIVOHAAM (@shivohamofficial)

While there has been no clarification, the pictures seem to be Ranbir’s prep for Animal Park and Ramayana. For the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial, he will be reprising his controversial character, Ranvijay Singh.

More about Ramayana

Nitesh Tiwari has reportedly roped in Sai Pallavi for the role of Sita Maa. Yash, Vijay Sethupathi, Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta, Naveen Polishetty, Arun Govil are also rumored to be a part of the cast.

Ramayana will be released in 2025; an official release date has not been announced.

