Aayush Sharma is all set to entertain fans with the upcoming action film Ruslaan. Slated to release in theatres on April 26, the actor has been actively promoting the Karan Lalit Butani directorial. He has now revealed that he was among the 300 dancers in Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone’s song Dilliwali Girlfriend. Scroll below for all the lesser-known details!

Sharma made his debut in Salman Khan’s 2018 production, Loveyatri. He is married to the superstar’s sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, and is often accused of committing to the relationship for fame and money. But despite the strong backing, he had given as many as 300 auditions and failed in almost 99% of them.

In a new interview with Bollywood Bubble, Aayush Sharma shared his struggles in Bollywood. The first time he ever stepped into Mehboob Studios was for a blink-and-miss stint in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani.

Aayush Sharma revealed, “I couldn’t find a job as Assistant Director. At one point, I wanted to become a casting director, thinking that I could get on the set through this. I remember that I had a shoot for YJHD at Mehboob Studios. It was a beautiful moment as there were 300-400 background dancers, and I was one of them. Then I saw Manish Malhotra, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin and then I saw Ranbir Kapoor entering the set for the Dilliwali girlfriend song shoot.”

During the conversation, Aayush also revealed that he was hiding from the cameras because he was only there to learn. Many even asked him why he was working as a background dancer, but he was keen on seeing what a set looks like and how shooting takes place!

Aayush Sharma has clearly come a long way. Despite a failure at the box office, Salman Khan gave him another chance and starred him as the antagonist in his film Antim. Unfortunately, the action film was another box office disappointment.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Diljit Dosanjh’s Alleged Wife Oshin Brar Reacts To Marriage Rumors: “I Was Only 19 & He…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News