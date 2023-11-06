A few months back, Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda painted the town red with their pictures, which sparked dating rumors. However, they subsided very soon, only to get re-fuelled last night at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash. Suhana was spotted making an exit from the party with Agastya escorting her cutely.

While the two were caught by the cameras, they were too engrossed in their cute little moment to notice the paps. Agastya, like a chivalrous gentleman, escorted Princess Khan, who donned a beautiful Lehenga, at the party. For those who’ve come late, Agastya is the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan.

Agastya Nanda, son of Shweta Bachchan & Nikhil Nanda, grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, nephew of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and brother of Navya Naveli Nanda, is soon to make his debut in Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix film The Archies. He will share the screen with Boney Kapoor’s daughter and Janhvi Kapoor’s sister, Khushi Kapoor, and Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan’s sister.

Uff, that is quite a big family mingling there! So, while Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, and Khushi Kapoor are gearing up for their big Bollywood debut on the digital screens, Agastya and Suhana sparked dating rumors some time ago with their cute pictures all over the internet.

Now, they’ve re-fuelled the rumors with their honest little moment as Agastya escorted Suhana to her car after having a blast at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party. Suhana stunned in a traditional glittery lehenga while Agastya donned a Kurta. Their chemistry seems to be netizens’ approved as well.

The video was shared by an Instagram handle, Voompla, where netizens dropped comments. A user wrote, “Both of them just looking like a Wow.” The caption on the post read, “Our parents’ gen would’ve prolly never imagined SRK‘s daughter and Big B’s grandson stepping out of a Diwali party in 2023.” Another user wrote, “Stunned!!!!”

However, a troll read, “He only closed the car door.. that’s hardly escorting.” Another sarcastic dig read, “Everyone in Bollywood is more or less like couples.”

Have a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

For the unversed, The Archies, starring Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, and Suhana Khan, helmed by Zoya Akhtar, is releasing on December 7, 2023, on Netflix. The film is based on the famous cartoon characters.

