Ever since Ankita Lokhande entered Bigg Boss 17’s controversial house, she’s become the talk of the town once again. A couple of days back, Ankita was seen talking about her past relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput to Munawar Faruqui and told him that things changed overnight between them. For those who don’t know, SSR and Ankita began dating in 2010 while shooting together for Pavitra Rishta. However, after six blissful years of being together, they went their separate ways in 2016. The couple sent shockwaves to their fans when they broke up, leaving them disappointed.

Later, Ankita found solace in Vicky Jain, with whom she tied the knot in December 2021, while SSR was rumored to be dating Kriti Sanon and, later, Rhea Chakraborty. The actor died by suicide on June 14, 2020, and his death created a huge uproar on social media. Today’s throwback story will tell you about the time when the Manikarnika actress had expressed her excitement to marry the love of her life, Sushant.

In 2012, in a detailed interview, Ankita Lokhande had spoken at length about her relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput. At that time, the actor had forayed into films from TV and had begun shooting for ‘Kai Po Che.’ When Ankita was asked if she feels insecure about his decision to move to Bollywood, she assured she doesn’t. She told Times Of India, “He takes me everywhere with him…to parties, launches, screenings. He is not like others. Everybody knows that I am his girlfriend, so there is no need to distrust him. I, too want to move on, do movies. But right now, I can’t leave the show.”

In the same interview, when she was also asked about the rumors of her dominating their relationship, Ankita Lokhande clearly stated that Sushant Singh Rajput listened to her if he was wrong, as there was no ego clash between the two.

Speaking about them getting married or her plans of marriage with SSR, Ankita Lokhande had clearly stated that she was tired of talking about their relationship and clarified that they were not married, nor did they live together. “I do want to get married soon and I would love to be Mrs Sushant Singh Rajput. We love each other. Our marriage will be a grand occasion. Mine is a huge family and they want to see me as a bride. Why would I hide my marriage?” she had added.

Meanwhile, by the time of their breakup in 2016, Sushant Singh Rajput had already headlined films, including a few hits: Kai Po Che (debut film), Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.

