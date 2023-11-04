Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav sent fans into a tizzy when an FIR was lodged against him for allegedly supplying snake venom at a rave party. 5 people were arrested from the same party. Later, Elvish denied all the allegations against him in a video and called it fake. Now, it has now been reported that the social media star was arrested in Kota.

However, later, it was revealed that he was detained, not arrested, by Kota Police. Social media is buzzing in support of Elvish Bhai, as they call it a conspiracy. On the other hand, people have been reacting to the arrest news, calling it fake and terming it as propaganda to malign Elvish Yadav’s image.

Reports by Aaj Tak also suggest that Elvish was released after Kota Police connected with Noida Police. A picture of Elvish smiling with the police officials is also going viral. Fans have been constantly poring out their support for the social media influencer who was a wild card entry in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 and emerged as winner of the season.

Amidst all that has happened in these 48 hours, here is a quick recap of the case.

1. Police Raids A Rave Party

An official raid was conducted at a rave party in Noida on Friday, where five people were arrested in connection with supplying snake venom. An FIR was lodged against Elvish Yadav as he was said to be connected with this rave party.

2. 5 Cobras & Other Snakes

During the raid, police officials discovered 9 poisonous snakes, which included 5 King Cobras, 1 python, 1 two-headed snake, and a rat snake. 20 ml of snake venom was also recovered from the party. A case was registered under wildlife sections 9, 39, 49, 50 & 51, and IPC section 120B.

3. Elvish Denies All Allegations

Elvish Yadav released a video where he confirmed helping Noida Police for the investigation of the case and called all allegations against him fake. He even promised to take full responsibility is any proof is found against him.

4. Maneka Gandhi Hits Back

Later, BJP leader Maneka Gandhi challenged Elvish’s claims and revealed that the probe was initiated on her insistence after Elvish was found making videos with snakes for his social media account. The FIR was filed on her insistence.

5. Elvish Yadav in Bigg Boss 17

Amidst all the drama, Elvish Yadav, on Friday, was seen promoting his new song with Manisha Rani on Bigg Boss 17. However, the shoot was done a day earlier. It was also allegedly reported that Elvish was on a hideout.

