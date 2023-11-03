Since morning, Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and social media star Elvish Yadav became the trending topic of discussion after reports of his alleged arrest made headlines. For the unversed, an FIR was lodged against Elvish for organizing a rave party in Noida. The social media star, who enjoys a massive subscriber base of 14.5 million for his YouTube channel, along with five others, has been named in the FIR. It is being said a few people have been taken into custody after police were informed about the usage of illegal substances, including snake venom, at the rave party.

While more details on the same are surfacing on social media every then and now, BJP leader Maneka Gandhi has made a shocking revelation him being exposed in a sting operation. Yes, you heard that right. While addressing the media, she revealed that after keeping a tab on his actions, her NGO decided to lure him with a phone call.

Speaking about the alleged sting operation against Elvish Yadav, Maneka Gandhi told media, “Yeh jo banda hai, iske upar hamari nazar bahut dino se thi. Kyuki ye toh apne photos kheechta hai aur lagata hai YouTube par usme woh saanp aksar milta hai. Yeh saare ke saare saanp endangered species hai- pythons and cobras. Inko lene ke liye istemaal karne ke liye 7 saal ki saza hai sangeen jurm maana jaata hai- schedule 1 animal. Uske baad pata chala ye inka venom bechta hai.”

“Toh ye trap ke liye humne unhi ko phone karke kaha ki hum party karrahe hain toh aap apne logon ko bhejiye. Phele usne logo ko bheja dekhne ke liye ye trap hai yaa nahi, lekin usko laga sab kuch sahi hai. Usne 5 logon ko bheja snake venom aur snakes ke saath. Aur ye supply karta hai Gurgaon mein aur Noida mein.”

Shocking Expose #ManekaGandhi whose NGO Planned and performed the sting operation reveals how they did this. Says we Called up #ElvishYadav himself and told him to arrange it for us. pic.twitter.com/iInYR4Yr0l — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) November 3, 2023

Soon after Maneka Gandhi’s revelation went viral on social media, Elvish Yadav reacted to the same on his Twitter handle. Re-Tweeting a news article, Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner wrote, “Shocked To See Such People Sitting On Such Posts. Jis Hisab Se Ilzaam Lagaye Hai madam ne us hisab ki maafi bhi tayar rakhe.”

Shocked To See Such People Sitting On Such Posts. Jis Hisab Se Ilzaam Lagaye Hai madam ne us hisab ki maafi bhi tayar rakhe🙏🏻 https://t.co/jSpaQM0vQs — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) November 3, 2023

While another said, “Iskon Pe Ilzaam Laga do, Mujh Pe Laga do, Aise Milti Hai ticket Lok Sabha ki? #shameonmanekagandhi”

Iskon Pe Ilzaam Laga do

Mujh Pe Laga do

Aise Milti Hai ticket Lok Sabha ki? #shameonmanekagandhi — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) November 3, 2023

