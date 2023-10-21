Ever since Elvish Yadav has been declared as the the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, he’s been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Soon after leaving the controversial house, the YouTuber was in the news for his alleged rivalry with co-contestant and BB OTT 2 runner-up Abhishek Malhan. A couple of days back, Yadav released a video where he was seen asking BB makers to take his winner trophy back, and before that, he revealed on Shehnaaz Gill’ show that he is yet to receive the winning cash prize of Rs 25 Lakh.

However, the YouTuber has now become the talk of the town for shocking reasons. Elvish, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media, never misses a chance to update his fans about his whereabouts via his blogs. But a small portion is doing the media rounds for all the wrong reasons.

Recently, a Reddit user took to the platform to share a short clip from his blog, and the YouTuber is being subjected to trolls and criticism for racism. In the video, Yadav is seen pointing at a black person wearing a black jacket standing on the streets of London. He’s heard saying in the video, “Ek mast cheez dikhaun? Jacket se ghana color match karraha hai iska. Mazak ki baat nahi hai. But still, bhai…”

Soon after the clip surfaced on the web, netizens slammed Elvish Yadav and called him out for being a racist. Commenting on the video a Redditor wrote, “The probability of stupid people becoming famous has drastically increased now due to smart people becoming famous in the past.”

While another said, “Han bhai bahar jake bol ek bar fir Sara system hoga tera hang.”

A third one wrote, “Majak ki baat nahi hey.kitna ch*tiya samaj thaa hey apne audience ko.”

Fourth user wrote, “Ye Shree Ram ji ke naam se fan base bnata hai isse Hanuman Chalisa ke 4 line puch lo isko maut aa jaayegi.” While sixth user wrote “Apne country m aisa hoga to bolega “Hindutva” hani ho rha hai. Aur bahr jaake kare to bhai enrtertainment h… is ko follow kaun krta h insta pe? Aisa log famous ho rhe waah re Indian Audience waah.”

“The world made the wrong guy famous,”

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, in one of the blogs, Elvish Yadav was telling Bigg Boss makers, “Isse (trophy) lelo aur mujhe baksho bhai. Yeh (trophy), isse lelo. Dekh liya maine Twitter pe post yaar. Isko courier karao, humara peecha chodo. Main haath jod raha hoon, isse le jao. Yeh main jadd hai.” Adding, “Ispe likh rakha hai Bigg Boss OTT Winner Season 2. Hoon main vaise, on record. Par yeh chahiye, toh isse apne ghar pe le jao. Dekh li maine saari cheezein. Bohot saari cheezein meri saamne bhi aayi hain. Main zikar bhi nahi karoonga.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Elvish Yadav’s video? Do let us know.

