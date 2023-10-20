Divyanka Tripathi – the actress who became a household name after playing Dr. Ishita Bhalla in the Karan Patel co-starrer Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is not someone who sugarcoats things. The popular television actress is known for speaking her mind on various topics and being as truthful as possible. This was visible in 2022 when Divyanka opened up about facing the casting couch, receiving threats of running her career, newcomers being taken advantage of, and more.

The 38-year-old debuted as an actress in 2006 and has since starred in shows like Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Mrs. & Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, Teri Meri Love Stories, and more. She has also participated in reality shows, including Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 – where she was the first runner-up, Nach Baliye 8, and others.

During a past conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Divyanka Tripathi – while talking about facing the infamous casting couch, revealed, “You finish a show, and then your struggle starts again. There was a time when there was no money. I had to pay my bills, EMIs, etc. There was a lot of pressure. Then an offer comes, ‘You have to be with this director and you’ll get a big break.’”

Divyanka Tripathi continued, “But why me? I was told that ‘you are really intellectual, this, that.’ Selling it off like my life will be made just by that and everyone is doing it.” The ‘Banoo Main Teri Dulhann’ continued, “This is before the #MeToo movement. People who make such offers, they will convince you in such a way that everyone in the industry is doing it. This is how they lure you that if you don’t do it then you will stay behind. Nothing can happen in your career.”

The ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ actress further revealed that some people would even threaten to ruin an artist’s career if they said no to this. She shared, “In fact, they have sometimes gone to the level that if you don’t do it, then we will ruin your career. But I would have a lot of fun because I knew this was all rubbish. I had seen it in the beginning; I had got my first job based on my talent. So if I got my first job based on my talent, so the next will also be the same.”

Divyanka Tripathi’s last outing on the small screen was the Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, where she participated as a challenger.

