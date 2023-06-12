Television has seen many hearts loving and breaking up with each other. While we have seen many love stories blooming on the sets of the TV shows and concluding into a marriage, others have gone through a heartbreak that continues to be the talk of the town. One such love story was of Kamya Panjabi and Karan Patel, who were head-over-heels in love until Patel announced his marriage to Ankita Bhargava.

Karan got married to Ankita, daughter of Abhay Bhargava, who played his father-in-law in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, on May 3, 2015. The actor was earlier in news for being at loggerheads with her co-star Divyanka Tripathi. There was a time when Karan was accused of two-timing, alcoholism and obscene photos.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an interview, Kamya Panjabi told Times Of India, “For me, love doesn’t change with seasons or according to family’s convenience. I have and will always love Karan Patel. I have never spoken about the reason why we separated, and I won’t speak about it in future as well. I still love him, but I don’t want him back in my life. I can never forget the pain that I have gone through because of him. I can never forgive him for that.”

Later when another portal got in touch with Kamya Panjabi’s friend, she revealed dirty details of their relationship accusing the actor of two timing while dating the actress, alcohol habit, obscene photos and others things. Spilling the beans in his double-dating, the friend revealed, “It all began at the Box Cricket League last year when Kamya discovered that Karan was two-timing her with Pratyusha Banerjee. A common friend of Kamya and Karan brought this to her notice and Kamya almost dropped dead hearing about it. She looked at Pratyusha and said: WTF! Karan is dating me, darling.”

“Kamya confronted Karan, who warded it off with the usual lies that a man tells his wife/girlfriend when he is accused of cheating. Kamya even had a word with Pratyusha, who eventually left Karan only to jump from the frying pan into the fire (Rahul Raj Singh).”

Further speaking about his alcohol habit, Kamya Panjabi’s close friend revealed, “Fights had become more frequent between the two. When one of their arguments got out of hand one day, Karan sent her a video where he was drinking and saying: Ab tu dekh main kya karta hoon Not even in her wildest dream did Kamya think that Karan would take any drastic step, but the next thing she knew and mind you, in just three days was that, Karan announced in newspapers that he was marrying Ankita Bhargava. When Kamya wanted to know why Ankita, Karan told her: You asked for it!”

Kamya Panjabi’s friend had also revealed that the actress had even found some obscene pictures on Karan Patel’s phone and had even confronted him later.

For more such interesting throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Ankita Lokhande’s Husband Vicky Jain Is Very Excited About His Wife’s Upcoming Films: “She Has A Big Line-Up Of Very Good Projects…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News