On April 1, 2016, the Indian television industry was shocked as news of Balika Vadhu actress Pratyusha Banerjee’s death made the headlines. The actress – who also participated in Bigg Boss 7, was discovered hanging from the ceiling fan at her home in Goregoan. While her parents, Soma Banerjee and Shankar Banerjee, are still fighting for justice, Pratyusha’s boyfriend, Rahul Raj Singh, was accused and blamed for her death.

In a recent interview with a news portal, Rahul opened up about how deeply affected he was by her death. He even claimed he knew why she was found hanging from a fan. Read on to know what he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a recent interview with Aaj Tak, as reported by Telly Chakkar, Pratyusha Banerjee’s boyfriend, Rahul Raj Singh, made some shocking claims about the Balika Vadhu actress’s death. He claims the late actress Pratyusha used to make hanging videos to scare him, and the last time she tried her foot must have slipped, which led to her death.

Claiming that Pratyusha Banerjee’s death wasn’t suicide and the blame being placed on him for her demise, Rahul Raj Singh said, “I was not conscious for two to three days when the accident happened. When sleeping pills did not work, efforts were made to make him sleep by giving injections. People are telling me I am responsible for her death. How can I be responsible for someone’s death? (sic)”

He continued, “I had a party with her just the night before. I didn’t provoke her, but she was worried about her parents’ debt. I do not consider it suicide. Pratyusha was making hanging videos to scare me. She often used to do this; only then must her foot have slipped.”

Pratyusha Banerjee became a household name after playing Anandi in Colors’ Balika Vadhu. Post exiting the show, she participated in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 and Bigg Boss 7. She also guest starred and played pivotal parts in several fictional dramas like Hum Hain Na, Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar, Sasural Simar Ka, Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Kumkum Bhagya, Adhuri Kahaani Hamari.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Shakti Arora Quits Kundali Bhagya As He Refuses To Play A Father To 28-Year-Old On-Screen: “I Will Peacefully Leave & Let Other People Take Control…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News