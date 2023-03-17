Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya is often in the news for its TRP ratings. Known to be amongst the top-rated shows, it often makes headlines as makers never fail to keep us hooked with its exciting twists and turns. Now in a shocking turn of events, Shakti Arora, who had entered the show around 9 months back, has reportedly quit the show. Yes, you heard that right! He currently portrays the role of Karan Luthra, husband of Preeta, played by Shraddha Arya, on the show

The actor earlier made news for his appearance on Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi where he was paired opposite Radhika Madan, who has now moved to movies. According to latest reports, Kundali Bhagya is all set to take a lead of 20 years.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Shakti Arora decided to make a swift exit from the show after he was asked to play the father a 28-year-old girl which will happen after a long leap of 20 years. Confirming the same, he told the portal he has decided to move on and has refused to play father to a grown girl. That being the main reason for his decision, he also revealed that he wasn’t happy with him playing the second lead on the show.

Shakti Arora told Hindustan Times, “I did not want to play father to a 28-year-old. Jahan humaara age difference 4-5 saal ka ho, waha me use beta bolu. That was a major reason.” He further revealed, “You lose the centre stage. Till the time I was there in the show, the whole story was revolving around me. I was playing Karan and Arjun (Karan Luthra and Arjun Suryavanshi). That was good and exciting for me as an actor.”

“Maza aarha tha kaam karke kyuki television me itna accha kaam milna mushkil hota hai. But as soon as I got to know that the centre stage would be given to someone else, I said ‘okay fine, I will peacefully exit and let other people take control of the show now’,” he added further.

Yesterday, the lead actress Shraddha Arya posted a video with Shakti Arora from the sets of the show while bidding goodbye to his co-star.

Shakti Arora is yet to announce his next project!

