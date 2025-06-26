Rajinikanth’s Coolie is all set to clash at the box office with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2, and it will be one of the most epic clashes of the year. Both films arrive on August 14, 2025, and there are 50 days remaining for the box office to experience a Tsunami!

Rajinikanth VS Hrithik Roshan!

Interestingly, this would be surreal for Hrithik Roshan since he started his career with a Rajinikanth film. For those who do not know, Hrithik starred as a child actor in Rajinikanth’s Bhagwan Dada, and he was even paid Rs 100 for it!

Coolie VS War 2 BMS Likes!

Coming to the anticipation for both the films releasing on the same day, War 2 is winning the buzz with the likes on BookMyShow. Currently, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s film stands 88% higher than Coolie 2 and Rajinikanth has 50 days to catch up!

However, it will be a tough road for Rajinikanth to recover and match the said numbers. While War 2 stands at 152K BMS likes currently, Coolie is lagging behind with only 80.2K BMS likes. Even if Thalaivaa catches up, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s beast will keep growing at a huge pace. It would be a miracle if the gap narrowed!

About Coolie

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the official synopsis of the film says, “Delves into a man’s relentless quest for vengeance since youth, driven by righting past wrongs, shaping his very existence. Viewers experience the complexities of his tumultuous vendetta journey.”

About War 2

Helmed by Ayan Mukherjee, the film is a sequel to War. Starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, it will be an important chapter in the Spy Universe planned by Aditya Chopra.

