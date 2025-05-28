It was the year 2018 and all of us were eagerly waiting for Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero but then came a man called Yash who changed the entire scenario for pan-India films with KGF Chapter 1 that stood tall clashing with Shah Rukh Khan. With KGF Chapter 2, Hombale Films turned a giant and now they are ready to beast with the OG Greek God – Hrithik Roshan!

Yes that’s it. That’s the news! HR in one of the massiest moves of his career has joined hands with Hombale films for a film. The official announcement is done and now fans are gasping for breath. The last time, we saw Hrithik beasting was in 2012 with Agneepath!

Hrithik x Hombale

Now, Hrithik Roshan is all set to channel his beast yet again in its full glory for an intense project that has been in the making for years! Fans cannot express their excitement and everyone right now is oh-so-shocked with the announcement!

Hrithik Roshan’s Big Bang Move!

The announcement read, “They call him the Greek God. He’s rules hearts, shattered limits, and we see the phenomenon he truly is! We are proud to welcome Hrithik Roshan to the Hombale Family for a collaboration, years in the making. A tale of grit, grandeur and glory is set to unfold, where intensity meets imagination, the Big Bang begins!”

Fans Offer Crazy Theories!

Fans are super excited with the announcement and obviously there had to be crazy theories in line. But three of them caught our attention, that might actually be true!

Hrithik Roshan’s Zombie Genre?

A lot of comments have pointed out how the film might be Hrithik Roshan’s entry to the Zombie Universe since he has been keen to introduce the genre properly in Indian Cinema!

Is Prithviraj Sukumaran Directing It?

Another buzz which may or may not be true but fans are equally excited for it is the director. Some crazy rumors suggest that if Prashanth Neel is busy with the Jr NTR film, then this pan-India project might be directed by Prashanth Neel!

A Mythological Epic?

Some fans have even discussed how this might be a mythological epic! Once upon a time it was rumored that Hrithik Roshan might play the lead in a film based on Naga trilogy but all of them turned rumors. But looking at the Big Bang hint, and looking at the craze for mythological stories, this possibility excites me the most!

