The dream team of Hrithik Roshan and Ajay Devgn might be seen together in director Om Raut’s next film. Ajay, who worked with Om on their 2020 hit Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is keen on taking the franchise forward with a movie based on another historical. While he will play the hero, he is eager to cast Hrithik as the antagonist. The project is still being developed, and Ajay and Om are figuring out the movie’s storyline. Ajay Devgn Wants to Collaborate with Hrithik Roshan for Om Raut’s Next Film.

According to sources quoted by Mid-Day, Ajay Devgn is considering casting Hrithik Roshan as the antagonist in the upcoming film. The actor believes Hrithik has the charisma and personality to make him an iconic villain.

“Ajay feels Hrithik has tremendous screen presence and charisma. Couple that with his acting prowess, and the superstar will be a towering rival to Ajay’s character,” said a source. Ajay’s last film with Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, starred Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist, who won a Filmfare Award for his performance as Udaybhan Singh Rathod.

The Movie Mark the Second Installment of the Unsung Warriors Franchise

Ajay Devgn and Om Raut have been waiting to turn the Unsung Warriors title into a franchise since Tanhaji’s success. The historical drama film series will focus on various heroes from Indian history.

According to sources, the team initially planned to base the movie Baji Prabhu Deshpande, a general of the Maratha army who sacrificed his life in the Battle of Pavan Khind in 1660 to protect Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

However, the Marathi film Pawankhind, released in 2022, also chronicled the life of Baji Prabhu Deshpande. Ajay and Om are now contemplating whether to tell the same story on a bigger scale or set the film around another hero.

“Now, they are toying with two options—either tell the same story on a grander scale or choose another hero from the Maratha kingdom. The talks are still at the nascent stage. They haven’t entirely scrapped the idea of making the Baji Prabhu biopic, as a lot of research and planning had been done on that front,” said the source.

If Hrithik comes on board, it will mark the first on-screen collaboration between him and Ajay. Hrithik was last seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone, while Ajay is riding high on the success of Singham Again.

For more such stories, check out Bollywood

Must Read: AR Rahman-Saira Banu Divorce: Who Will Get Custody Of The Children? Lawyers Reacts

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News