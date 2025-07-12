Jurassic World Rebirth is a juggernaut at the Chinese box office, surpassing this significant milestone in less than 10 days. It might even surpass the local haul of Soul as the 20th highest-grossing Hollywood film post-COVID. If it continues this momentum, the film might even outgross Mission: Impossible 8 in China. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is feeling the impact of Superman at the North American box office. The movie collected the third-lowest second Thursday gross among the Jurassic Park films. Since it got a headstart, Scarlett Johansson’s movie has already established its presence, and people are enjoying it despite the mixed reaction. However, it is still not tracking to hit the $1 billion milestone, but this movie will undoubtedly be one of the biggest blockbusters of the year.

Crossed the $50 million milestone at the box office in China in less than 10 days!

Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey’s film Jurassic World Rebirth collected a strong $2.3 million on its second Thursday, witnessing a drop of -61.8% from last Thursday. It is higher than Aquaman 2‘s $1.7 million and Venom 3‘s $2.1 million second Thursday collections. In just nine days, the sci-fi adventure movie crosses the $50 million milestone. Rebirth hits a $51.8 million cume in China in nine days. It is on track to achieve a notable feat today.

Set to beat Soul & achieve a notable feat in China

Scarlett Johansson’s action adventure flick is less than $7 million away from surpassing Soul’s $57.3 million Chinese haul to become the 20th highest-grossing Hollywood film post-COVID in China. Mission: Impossible 8 is the 16th highest-grossing Hollywood film post-COVID at the Chinese box office.

Worldwide collection update

Jurassic World Rebirth collected $7.5 million on its second Thursday at the North American box office. ScarJo’s film has a domestic cume of $192.11 million. Adding that to its $175.00 million overseas cume, the worldwide total is $367.11 million. It will cross the $400 million milestone without breaking a sweat in its second weekend. The film was released on July 2.

Box Office Summary

North America – $192.1 million

International – $175.0 million

Worldwide – $367.1 million

