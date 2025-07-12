Brad Pitt starrer F1 is being lauded for its unreal cinematic experience, and it has achieved a significant feat with its latest worldwide total. The movie gained ground soon after its release and entertained the viewers with its thrilling content and impressive performances. However, like Mission: Impossible 8, Pitt’s film was also made on a massive budget; thus, it must make almost twice its global total to be a box office success. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is one of Brad Pitt’s top 20 highest-grossing films. But to become the highest-grossing film in Pitt’s career, it will have to surpass the $540.45 million global haul of World War Z. It does not seem like a challenging target for the film, but it will not come easily with Jurassic World Rebirth and Superman‘s strong presence.

How much has F1 earned so far worldwide?

F1: The Movie debuted at the North American box office with a $57.00 million collection last month. It collected a solid $2.5 million on its second Thursday in North America. The domestic total hits $123.19 million. Adding that to the $188.5 million international cume, the global total of F1 is $311.69 million. It is expected to cross the $350 million milestone worldwide.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $123.2 million

International – $188.5 million

Worldwide – $311.7 million

Enters Warner Bros Pictures’ top 100 highest-grossing films list

According to The Numbers, Brad Pitt’s film has achieved a glorious feat among Warner Bros Pictures movies. It is the 100th highest-grossing film ever released by WB, behind Ocean’s Thirteen, The Conjuring, and The Hangover 3. Another 2025 release, Sinners, is at #82 in the list with its $365.78 million global haul.

More about the film

The movie, directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, had a reported budget between $200 million and $300 million. It might even be more than Top Gun: Maverick. Once a rising Formula 1 star, Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt) vanished after a near-fatal crash in the ’90s. Decades later, his former teammate Ruben (Javier Bardem) convinces him to return and save a failing team. Paired with rookie sensation Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris), Sonny must face his past and learn that in F1, redemption isn’t a solo race—and your teammate might be your most formidable rival.

F1, led by Brad Pitt and Damson Idris, was released on June 27.

