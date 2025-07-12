James Gunn’s Superman, one of the most talked-about films of the year, was finally released in theaters on Friday. Unlike the previous DC movies, which were dark, viewers like this new flavor. The David Corenswet-led movie has raked in record numbers from the previews, the biggest in Gunn’s career, even beating his last MCU movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, aka GOT Vol 3. It seems to be a successful start for the new DCU. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The ratings are also strong for this latest DCU flick, earning a solid A- on CinemaScore from the moviegoers. It is on par with The Batman’s A- and with Man of Steel as well. The rating is only below Wonder Woman and Shazam. The audience gave it a 92% rating on the Rotten Tomatoes platform, and they fell in love with the superdog Krypto. The audience said, “James Gunn brings back a timeless hero with this film and gifts us a four-legged scene-stealer we can all rally behind.”

How much has the film earned from the previews at the North American box office?

According to industry analysts, the James Gunn-directed Superman movie has landed on the right path and collected a solid $22.5 million from previews. It earned $19.7 million from the Thursday previews and $2.8 million from Amazon early screenings. This is the fifth-biggest preview collection in Warner Bros’ history and the 25th-biggest preview of all time, beating Barbie’s $22.3 million.

Became one of the top 5 biggest previews ever for a DC film

David Corenswet’s film has beaten Christopher Nolan directed The Dark Knight’s previews collection and even Robert Pattinson-led The Batman.

The Dark Knight Rises – $30.6 million Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice – $27.7 million Superman – $22.5 million The Batman – $21.6 million The Dark Knight – $18.5 million

Beats GOT Vol 3 as the biggest preview collection in James Gunn’s career.

James Gunn’s biggest success came with the MCU movies – the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise- but it will likely change soon. His latest DCU movie’s $22.5 million previews collection has beaten Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3’s $17.5 million previews as the biggest previews in Gunn’s career. The 2023 MCU movie collected $845.5 million worldwide, becoming the only hit out of Marvel Studios that year. Superman, on the other hand, is also headed for a glorious box office run.

Superman’s projected opening weekend

David Corenswet‘s film is light-hearted and vibrant, resonating with the Kal-El of the comic books. It will surely attract the audience, especially the kids. Thus, James Gunn’s film, released on July 11, is projected to earn between $130 million and $140 million on its three-day opening weekend.

