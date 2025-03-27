Prithviraj Sukumaran, as a director, is only three films old. His third directorial venture L2 Empuraan released on March 27, 2025, after facing numerous challenges. During a recent promotional event in Bengaluru on March 26, 2025, he revealed that his next directorial project will be with Hombale Films.

The announcement of a film titled Tyson, a collaboration between Prithviraj and Hombale Films, was made in 2022. In that announcement poster, it was mentioned that Tyson would be his fourth directorial venture. Today, his third directorial venture has been released in theaters, so there is a high likelihood that he is referring to Tyson.

However, he did not specify the title of the project, so it could be another film he is working on for Hombale Films. There is also speculation that L3 could be a collaborative effort between Aashirvad Cinemas and Hombale Films, but that remains uncertain.

Prithviraj is well known for keeping his word and making accurate predictions. When we look at his past interviews, we can see that things he mentioned decades ago have come true. So, there is a strong possibility that he is referring to Tyson as his next directorial project.

Additionally, he did not mention a timeline. Another point to note is that Prithviraj himself admitted that it takes him approximately two years to get everything ready before directing a film. He also has other acting commitments, including Salaar: Shouryanga Parva, SSMB29, and other projects.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prithviraj Sukumaran (@therealprithvi)

Back in 2022, Prithviraj posted on social media with a poster stating that Tyson would be his fourth directorial venture. Murali Gopy, the scriptwriter of the Lucifer franchise, is also set to write the script for Tyson.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Jatayu: Prabhas To Replace Vijay Deverakonda In Dil Raju’s Prestigious Project? Rumors Explored

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News