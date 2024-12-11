Prabhas gained popularity worldwide with his roles in films like Baahubali and Sahoo. Interestingly, this pan-Indian actor will soon collaborate with actor-director Rishab Shetty for his next project. After working with renowned Telugu directors such as Rajamouli, Sujeeth, and Nag Ashwin, Prabhas has signed a deal with Hombale Films. This production company is behind significant hits like KGF and Kantara.

Hombale Films wanted a star-worthy script for one of Prabhas’s upcoming movies, so they approached Rishab Shetty to create it. Although Rishab Shetty will provide the script but will not direct the movie, a source revealed that he has already assured the production house of delivering an engaging story.

Rishab Shetty has a good relationship with Hombale Films. They worked together on the successful movie Kantara and its sequel, which has a budget of over 100 crores. They are aiming to reach a global audience with the sequel. As for Prabhas’s new movie, Rishab Shetty has reportedly shared a few ideas for the script, which has excited the actor. Prabhas looks forward to playing a larger-than-life character unlike anything he has done before.

Known for his diverse roles, from a warrior in Baahubali to a supercop in Sahoo and even a bounty hunter in the sci-fi film Kalki 2898, Prabhas is always seeking new and challenging roles.

Currently, Prabhas is working on the action-packed film Fauji alongside a horror-comedy titled The Raja Saab. He is also gearing up for Salaar 2, directed by Prashanth Neel. Prabhas continues transforming himself with each role to offer something fresh and exciting to his audience.

