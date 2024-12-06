The unprecedented opening of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 has once again shown us the potential of a pan-India sequel. If there’s the backing of a popular predecessor, effective promotions can help enjoy a monstrous start at the Indian box office. Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 is one such film that has the potential to hit a century on the opening day itself. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The support from the Hindi market is very important to rake in a big opening in India. If we talk only about the 100 crore openers, except for RRR, all other films achieved this feat due to strong backing by the Hindi belt. Baahubali 2, KGF Chapter, and now Pushpa 2—all these films enjoyed extraordinary responses in Hindi and crossed the 100 crore net mark on day 1 like a cakewalk.

That way, even Kantara: Chapter 1 is in a good position. For those who aren’t aware, Kantara (2022) was a huge success in its Hindi-dubbed version. After enjoying a tremendous response to the original Kannada version, the film was dubbed into other languages and released across the nation. In Hindi, it amassed an impressive 81.10 crores and was declared a super hit. It also enjoyed critical acclaim.

Now, with the franchise moving ahead, there’s a natural buzz on the ground level, and there’s already anticipation for Kantara: Chapter 1, which serves as a prequel to 2022’s Kantara. The makers have booked a solid date of October 2, 2025, for its grand release. So, the film is going to benefit from the Gandhi Jayanti holiday.

Apart from the Hindi belt and Karnataka, Kantara: Chapter 1 will also receive strong support from Telugu states, as Kantara was a big success there. Due to the sequel factor, even other regions will contribute well. So, the Rishab Shetty starrer looks in a comfortable position to register 100 crore net on day 1 at the Indian box office, thus becoming the second Sandalwood film to achieve the feat after KGF Chapter 2.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

